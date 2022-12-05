Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 15,078 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1,810.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.06 on Monday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

