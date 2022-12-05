Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $68.46 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

