Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIW. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $84.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.