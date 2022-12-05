Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,975,000 after purchasing an additional 110,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,168,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,511,000 after purchasing an additional 201,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,736,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. Barclays cut their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Price Performance

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RHI stock opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.