RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $779,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of MPW stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

