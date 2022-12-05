Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 205,284 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $122,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,982,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,406,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,116 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.55 on Monday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

