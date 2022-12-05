Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 908 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

