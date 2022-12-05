Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on January 12th

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th.

Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Medical Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

NYSE:MPW opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

