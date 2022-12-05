The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,400,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,913,000 after purchasing an additional 109,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473,184 shares of company stock valued at $111,212,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Shares of GS opened at $380.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.92 and its 200-day moving average is $326.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

