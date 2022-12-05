DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,142 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 699.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

