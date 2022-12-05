RFG Advisory LLC Sells 645 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $33.06 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

