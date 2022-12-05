Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 912 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after acquiring an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 390,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $43,610,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $99.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

