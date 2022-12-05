Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.00.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM stock opened at $546.78 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

