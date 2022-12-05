UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $172.61 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,241 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $172,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $153.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.