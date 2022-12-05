NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,554 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $261.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.72. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 842.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

