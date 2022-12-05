Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $153.32 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.