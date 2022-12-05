Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 34.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $165.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $121.59 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.43.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

