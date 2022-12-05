Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Update

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $29.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $349,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,369,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,019.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,854,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,518,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,866,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BOX by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 975,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 4,805.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 937,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

