Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in November

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

