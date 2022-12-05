Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $4,963,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $108.42. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

