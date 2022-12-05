Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.83% of EVERTEC worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EVERTEC by 17.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in EVERTEC by 692.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in EVERTEC by 21.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.