Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of KLA worth $23,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $389.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

