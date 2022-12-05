Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,455 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,972 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,756 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.