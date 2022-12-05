PFS Investments Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,651 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ITM opened at $45.75 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $51.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.