Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,141,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,166,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.9% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

