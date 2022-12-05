Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to Issue $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,286.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,889.50.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

