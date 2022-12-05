Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,198 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.29% of Performance Food Group worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

