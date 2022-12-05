Texas Pacific Land Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.00 (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $63.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $2,600.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,286.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,889.50. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 462.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 102.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

