Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,035 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 473,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum China Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Yum China stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

