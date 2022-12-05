Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 21,844 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,844 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Honda Motor by 405.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 546,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

