Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $417,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $79.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.