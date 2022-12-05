Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $417,000 in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,629,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $76.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $79.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

