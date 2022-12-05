Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $412,000 in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

