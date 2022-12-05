Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in InMode by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

INMD opened at $37.54 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

