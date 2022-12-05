Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 124 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -161.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.72.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

