Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after acquiring an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $457.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.