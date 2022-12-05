Quantamental Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $351.99 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.44 and a 200 day moving average of $284.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $197,046.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $197,046.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,931 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,679. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

