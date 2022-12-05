Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.