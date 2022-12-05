Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

