Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

