Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

