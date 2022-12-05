Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after acquiring an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,050,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

