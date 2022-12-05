iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $111.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

