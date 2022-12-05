PFS Investments Inc. Buys 814 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($840.21) to €615.00 ($634.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($494.85) price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASML opened at $605.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $495.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.69. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $817.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

