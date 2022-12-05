Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

