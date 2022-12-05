7,101 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 185.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 52.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $96.25 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

