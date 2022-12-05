Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $149.64 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

