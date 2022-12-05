Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.8 %

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.