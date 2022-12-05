Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.