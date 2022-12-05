Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.