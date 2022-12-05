Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 386,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

